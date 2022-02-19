Aggies Set Personal Bests on Day Four at SEC Championships

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – The Texas A&M women’s swimming & diving team saw its 400 medley relay team punch its ticket to NCAA Championships, while a number of Aggies clocked top-10 times in program history on the fourth day of competition at SEC Championships at the Jones Aquatic Center. The Aggies remain in sixth on the second-to-last day of competition with 510 points.

Olivia Theall and Sarah Holt got finals started for the Aggies in the 200 fly, lowering their personal bests and clocking top-10 times in program history. Theall went 1:56.66 to post the eighth-fastest in A&M history and place 12th, while Holt was right behind her in the race and the record book, touching the wall in 1:56.69.

Aviv Barzelay claimed the top spot in the 100 back C-final with a career-best time of 53.06. Competing in the B-final, Jordan Buechler was just ahead of Barzelay in 16th with a time of 53.57.

After clocking the fourth-fastest time in program history in prelims (59.23), Bobbi Kennett went 59.36 to place eighth in the 100 breast final, while Charlotte Longbottom took 15th with a time of 1:00.39. Andrea Perttula dropped more than a second off her personal-best in the prelims to win the C-final with a time of 1:00.32. Desirae Mangaoang rounded out the top-20 finishers for the Aggies with a PR of 1:01.00.

The 400 medley relay team of Barzelay, Kennett, Theall and Chloe Stepanek closed out the day with a fifth-place finish and an automatic NCAA qualifying time of 3:31.66.

The Aggies will conclude SEC Championships Saturday, competing in the 1,650 free, 200 back, 100 free, 200 breast, platform and 400 free relay. Follow @aggieswimdive on Twitter for updates throughout the meet.

Top Finishers

200 Fly: Olivia Theall – 1:56.66 (B)

100 Back: Jordan Buechler – 53.57 (B)

100 Breast: Bobbi Kennett – 59.36 (B)

400 Medley Relay – Aviv Barzelay, Bobbi Kennett, Olivia Theall, Chloe Stepanek – 3:31.66 (A)

Remaining Schedule

Saturday, Feb. 19

Prelims – 8:30 a.m. – Watch

Finals – 4:30 p.m. - 1650 Free, 200 Back, 100 Free, 200 Breast, Women’s Platform Diving, 400 Free Relay – Watch