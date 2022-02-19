Bearkats win season opener over Nebraska 8-5

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - It was a near textbook performance on Opening Night for the Sam Houston baseball team on Friday night as it picked up an 8-5 win over Nebraska at Don Sanders Stadium.

The Kats’ (1-0) pitching staff punched out 15 Cornhuskers (0-1) in the game, including eight from starting pitcher Matt Dillard who went 5.0 innings before leaving with the lead. He took a no-decision, but Cole Wesneski picked up the win in relief after a 3-run seventh inning proved to be the difference.

