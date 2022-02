ROCKDALE, Texas (KBTX) - Burnet pulls off the 61-51 defeat over the Mustangs.

The Mustangs went into the 4th quarter down by double-digits but brought it within 5 after a late run.

Dickey finished with 20 points for the Mustangs followed by Wheaton with 18.

Burnet moves on to play Lake Belton in the regional quarterfinals.

