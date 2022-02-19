Free Music Friday: Colton Lane Morman

College Station, Texas (KBTX) - Singer/songwriter Colton Lane Morman joined First News at Four for Free Music Friday.

Morman performed his song “Yellow Rose.”

A native of Buffalo, Texas, Morman graduated from Texas A&M University in 2018 and released his debut album Better Than You the same year.

Morman says he has loved music all his life though. He recalls singing “Can’t Help Falling in Love” at two years old while at Graceland. He grew up watching his grandmother play piano in church.

He says, “There was always instruments around and I knew from an early age that it was the only thing that I really wanted to do.”

Morman says he began writing songs in elementary school. He started his first band in junior high, and when he was a little older started doing open mic.

Watch Morman play February 18 at Texas A&M Hotel and February 26 at Urban Table.

Stream Better than You on Apple Music and Spotify.

Find more about Colton Lane Morman on his Instagram and Facebook.

