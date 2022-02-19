Hearne beats Mumford in Robertson County playoff showdown 34-30

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Hearne Lady Eagles are headed to the 2A Regional Quarterfinals following a 34-30 win over Mumford Friday night at Cougar Gym.

Mumford was able to tie the game at 23 in the 4th quarter and was looking to avenge a 4 point loss to Hearne back in December, but the Lady Eagles had an answer and posted another four point win over the Lady Mustangs. Ending Mumford’s season.

Hearne will face Weimar next week with the winner advancing to the Regional Tournament.

