Advertisement

Iola couple injured after heater explosion, according to family

An Iola home is destroyed following a fire Friday evening.
An Iola home is destroyed following a fire Friday evening.(KBTX)
By Kassandra Tucker and Morgan Riddell
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 8:17 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOLA, Texas (KBTX) - Two people are injured after a heater exploded inside their home in Iola, according to a family member.

Emergency fire crews responded to a house fire on FM 244 Friday night.

A woman tells KBTX her mother and father were sitting at a table playing cards when a propane heater exploded. They were reportedly the only two people in the home at the time.

The family member says the woman was taken to a hospital in an ambulance. The man reportedly refused transport at the scene, but was driven to the hospital by another family member for burn injuries.

KBTX has a crew on the scene. The home appears to have significant fire damage, but there are no longer visible flames.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to investigators, five-month-old Adrian was shook and thrown against a wall by a...
Infant injured by babysitter released from the hospital
Hearne police investigating child injury at daycare
Micajah Farrell, 21
Brazos County Sheriff’s Deputies reportedly arrest man with 2 pounds of THC wax
FILE - In this May 30, 2020 file photo, people help a protester after he was shot with a rubber...
Sources: 19 Austin police officers indicted in protest probe
Huff leaving College Station for Decatur

Latest News

Friday Evening Weather Update 2/18
Friday Evening Weather Update 2/18
Free Music Friday: Colton Lane Morman
Rosebud is our Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for February 18, 2022.
Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Rosebud
focus at four
Why new voting restrictions might deter disabled voters from the polls