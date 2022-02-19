Iola couple injured after heater explosion, according to family

IOLA, Texas (KBTX) - Two people are injured after a heater exploded inside their home in Iola, according to a family member.

Emergency fire crews responded to a house fire on FM 244 Friday night.

A woman tells KBTX her mother and father were sitting at a table playing cards when a propane heater exploded. They were reportedly the only two people in the home at the time.

The family member says the woman was taken to a hospital in an ambulance. The man reportedly refused transport at the scene, but was driven to the hospital by another family member for burn injuries.

KBTX has a crew on the scene. The home appears to have significant fire damage, but there are no longer visible flames.

