Magnolia shuts out Lady Cougars 2-0

MAGNOLIA, Texas -- The College Station Lady Cougar soccer team fell to Magnolia 2-0 Friday night on the road.

The Cougs are 6-4 in district play. The JV defeated Magnolia 2-0 with Katelyn Coleman scoring both goals for the Cougs.

Logan Auckland had an assist. Daniella Chapman and Arian Owens had the shutout in goal.

Next action for College Station will be against Waller Tuesday at Cougar Field, with games at 5 and 7.

