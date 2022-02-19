No. 2 Texas A&M Edges South Carolina, 10-9

NORMAN, Okla. – Texas A&M golfers Sam Bennett, Adela Cernousek, Walker Lee, Blanca Fernández García-Poggio and Zoe Slaughter were all featured on the February Palmer Cup Ranking, the organization announced.

Sam Bennett, last year’s Palmer Cup Michael Carter Award recipient, was the highest ranked Aggie at No. 5 on the U.S. men’s ranking. Fernández García-Poggio is No. 6 on the International docket and is the highest rated golfer from Aggie women’s golf.

Lee and Cernousek are both No. 10 on the on the men’s U.S. and women’s International rankings, respectively. Slaughter rounds out the five at the No. 23 spot on the women’s U.S. list.

The top six golfers from the spring’s final ranking from both the United States and International men and women shall be among the individuals selected to compete in the Palmer Cup, which will be hosted by Golf Club de Genève July 1-3, 2022.

Using Golfstat’s NCAA Player Ranking as a base, the Arnold Palmer Cup Ranking awards bonus points for wins and high finishes and a penalty for poor finishes. The ranking also contains a strength of schedule component.

The remaining six spots for the United States will consist of five committee picks, including at least one non-Division I golfer, and a coaches pick. The balance of the International team also includes five committee selections, including at least one representative from The R&A Student Tour Series, and a coaches pick.

The next Arnold Palmer Cup Ranking will be announced on March 3, 2022. For the full Palmer Cup Ranking, please click here.

Women’s golf set to open spring-team competition on Monday, Feb. 21 at the ICON Invitational.

Men’s golf is wrapping up play at the John A. Burns Intercollegiate in Lihue, Hawai’i. Live stats for the event can be found here.

