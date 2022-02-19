No. 2 Texas A&M Edges South Carolina, 10-9

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION – The No. 2 Texas A&M equestrian team extended its winning streak to eight after defeating South Carolina, 10-9, Saturday afternoon at the Hildebrand Equine Complex.

The Maroon & White battled South Carolina (0-9, 0-5) in the opening act winning Fences, 3-2. Securing points for the Aggies included Brooke Brombach, Kaitlyn Lovingfoss and Morgan Rosia. Lovingfoss registered a season high score of 88 on Rio, earning Most Outstanding Performer honors. Brombach defeated Nina Columbia on Benji, 86-77, while Morgan Rosia scored an 85 on Celsius defeating Trinity Hammerschmidt score of 76.

The Aggies dominated the Gamecocks in Horsemanship capturing four of the five available points. Hayley Riddle highlighted the event earning MOP honors with a score of 78 on Sally defeating Cora Wyers ride of 73. It marked the third MOP on the season for Riddle and second in her last three appearances. Ella Petak (73.5), Cori Cansdale (74.5) and Hanna Olaussen (75) also earned points for the Aggies.

Texas A&M led South Carolina at the half, 7-2.

Coming out of the break, South Carolina answered back, winning all five points in Flat.

Heading into the final stanza knotted at 7-7, the Aggies held off South Carolina’s comeback winning Reining, 3-2. Emmy Lu Marsh earned the first point with a score of 71.5 while riding Colonel defeating Emma Lane’s ride of 67. Lisa Bricker followed with an MOP award-winning ride, scoring a 73 and defeating Sloane Vogt’s score of 67. Tied at 9-9, Marissa Harrell’s opening round ride of 73 proved to be crucial as Emilia Reutimann final ride of 70.5 fell short as the Aggies claimed victory, 10-9.

Next Up

Texas A&M returns to action February 26 at No. 3 Auburn at 10 a.m. CT.

Texas A&M Quotes

Head Coach Tana McKay

On how close the score got…

“Well to come down to the wire like that, it definitely made for another exciting meet. It puts a lot of pressure on the last event group, I gotta hand it to the Reiners for pulling it out. As they walk into the arena, they have that scoreboard staring at them. Knowing exactly what’s on the line, I thought they handled the pressure really well.”

To learn more about Texas A&M equestrian, log on to 12thMan.com or follow @AggieEquestrian on Twitter and Instagram.