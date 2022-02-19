Perot and Casper Earn Ranked Wins, No. 12 Aggies Fall to No. 8 Stanford

SEATTLE – Texas A&M men’s tennis’ Raphael Perot and Luke Casper claimed career-best ranked wins Saturday at the Seattle Tennis Club, but the No. 12 Aggies fell 4-3 to No. 8 Stanford in the consolation draw of the ITA National Team Indoor Championships. After the setback, the Aggies are set to take on either No. 11 USC or No. 15 Ole Miss Sunday at 11 a.m. in the final match of the consolation draw.

No. 116 Perot made relatively quick work of No. 38 Alexandre Rotsaert on court two. The A&M sophomore topped Rotsaert 6-2, 6-3 to earn the highest ranked win of his collegiate career. Perot’s previous best win was against No. 40 Lodewijk Westrate of USC in January at the Sherwood Collegiate Cup.

Casper bested No. 108 Aryan Chaudhary of court five in straight sets, marking the first ranked win of his career. The Santa Cruz, Cali. native improved to 12-5 overall this year and 4-0 in dual matches.

Stanford opened the match claiming the doubles point with wins on courts one and two. After play transitioned into singles action, the two teams split first sets leaving the team result in the balance. The Cardinal were able to double their advantage as No. 1 Arthur Fery edged out A&M’s Noah Schachter on court one. Perot and Casper earned the next two points on the board to even the team score at two-all.

A&M freshman Mathis Bondaz gave the Aggies their first lead of the day as he rallied to defeat Timothy Sah on court six. The Frenchman dropped the first set, but rallied to wins set two 6-2 before posting a 6-0 triumph in the third set.

Stanford scooped up the final two points of the day with wins on courts three and four to secure the team win.

RESULTS

Texas A&M vs Stanford

2/19/2022 at Seattle, Wa.

(Seattle Tennis Club)

#8 Stanford 4, #12 Texas A&M 3

Singles competition

1. #1 Arthur Fery (STAN) def. Noah Schachter (TAMU) 6-4, 6-3

2. #116 Raphael Perot (TAMU) def. #38 Alexandre Rotsaert (STAN) 6-2, 6-3

3. #74 Axel Geller (STAN) def. #89 Matthis Ross (TAMU) 4-6, 6-3, 6-1

4. #49 Max Basing (STAN) def. Giulio Perego (TAMU) 7-6 (11-9), 6-3

5. Luke Casper (TAMU) def. #108 Aryan Chaudhary (STAN) 6-4, 7-6 (8-6)

6. Mathis Bondaz (TAMU) def. Timothy Sah (STAN) 3-6, 6-2, 6-0

Doubles competition

1. Arthur Fery/Axel Geller (STAN) def. #33 Noah Schachter/Austin Abbrat (TAMU) 6-3

2. Max Basing/Alexandre Rotsaert (STAN) def. Pierce Rollins/Matthis Ross (TAMU) 6-4

3. Tomas Kopczynski/Timothy Sah (STAN) vs. Giulio Perego/Raphael Perot (TAMU) 5-5, unfinished

Match Notes:

Texas A&M 6-2; National ranking #12

Stanford 8-1; National ranking #8

Order of finish: Doubles (1,2); Singles (1,2,5,6,4,3)

POSTMATCH QUOTES

Steve Denton, Texas A&M Head Coach

On the match…

“I thought once again we were right in the doubles with a chance to get the point. We played pretty solid there. We will get better with more reps against this caliber of team. I thought we had many opportunities in the singles. Giulio [Perego] plays another unbeaten freshman in Max Basing and has four set points in the first set tiebreaker before finally succumbing 12-10. Matthis [Ross] wins the first set and has chances to get separation in the second set against Axel Geller. We left the door open a crack and an experienced Geller stepped in. As I said yesterday, we will learn from this. We just played two potential Final Four teams and our guys showed great progress from day one to day two. We have to continue approaching each match step-by-step.”

