Pflugerville Hendrickson uses strong second half to eliminate A&M Consolidated 58-38

ROCKDALE, Texas (KBTX) - A&M Consolidated saw its season come to an end Friday night following a 58-38 loss to Pflugerville Hendrickson at Tiger Gym the the 5A Area Round of the UIL Playoffs.

With the game tied at 25, the Hawks were able to outscore the Lady Tigers 33-13 in the 2nd half to advance. The loss ends A&M Consolidated’s season at 20-11.

Niyan Waters led all scorers with 18 points while Erika Suarez added 17.

