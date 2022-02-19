Advertisement

Pflugerville Hendrickson uses strong second half to eliminate A&M Consolidated 58-38

By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 10:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKDALE, Texas (KBTX) - A&M Consolidated saw its season come to an end Friday night following a 58-38 loss to Pflugerville Hendrickson at Tiger Gym the the 5A Area Round of the UIL Playoffs.

With the game tied at 25, the Hawks were able to outscore the Lady Tigers 33-13 in the 2nd half to advance. The loss ends A&M Consolidated’s season at 20-11.

Niyan Waters led all scorers with 18 points while Erika Suarez added 17.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to investigators, five-month-old Adrian was shook and thrown against a wall by a...
Infant injured by babysitter released from the hospital
Hearne police investigating child injury at daycare
Micajah Farrell, 21
Brazos County Sheriff’s Deputies reportedly arrest man with 2 pounds of THC wax
FILE - In this May 30, 2020 file photo, people help a protester after he was shot with a rubber...
Sources: 19 Austin police officers indicted in protest probe
Huff leaving College Station for Decatur

Latest News

Sam Houston Bearkats Baseball logo
Bearkats win season opener over Nebraska 8-5
Magnolia shuts out Lady Cougars 2-0
Madisonville Lady Mustang Basketball
Burnet eliminates Madisonville in Area Round 61-51
2022 Brazos Valley high school boys’ basketball playoff pairings & results