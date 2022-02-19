WATCH: Good Samaritan, officers rescue 2 children from burning apartment

MEZA, Ariz. (KPHO/KTVK) — Two children are in the hospital after they were rescued from a fire that broke out at a Mesa apartment complex Friday morning.

When firefighters arrived, they saw flames coming out from two apartments as the fire moved into the attic area, according to Arizona’s Family. Video from Arizona’s Family News Chopper showed large plumes of smoke billowing out as firefighters attacked it from the roof.

Body camera video from the Mesa Police Department shows a man jump onto a part of the building and pull himself up through a window to rescue a 2-year-old girl who was trapped inside the apartment.

He managed to grab the girl and handed the toddler to an officer, who then ran to paramedics to get her help.

“He yelled out and said to me, ‘Hey, there’s someone else in there.’ And I said, ‘Can you grab that person and bring that little girl out to safety?’ And he did,” said Jon Forrest with the Mesa Police Department.

The man then went back inside to help get a 6-year-old out of the apartment ant to safety.

“There’s so much smoke in there that if you pass out, it could be deadly, obviously,” Forrest said. “For that civilian to be so courageous, jump up there, he saved two kids’ lives today.”

Both kids were taken to the hospital for injuries from broken glass and smoke inhalation.

All four officers involved in helping the man rescue the kids were treated at the hospital and later released.

“Hats off to the citizen who was back there. He was at the car wash minding his own business, recognized there was a fire back there, jumped the wall, left the car at the car wash and really did an outstanding job today and really saved two kids’ lives,” said Chad Serchen with the Mesa Police Department.

Four apartments were damaged. No firefighters were hurt.

“Obviously, it’s always emotional when you hear victims, patients being trapped. It kind of increases the stress of the call but we know what we have to work towards, life, safety,” said Mesa Fire and Medical Capt. Chris Yaukus.

