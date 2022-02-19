Advertisement

Why new voting restrictions might deter disabled voters from the polls

By Megan Calongne
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 6:35 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Lawmakers enacted restrictions last year on the state voting process, including rules on how Texans can assist voters when casting ballots. Texans assisting other voters must now fill out paperwork disclosing their relationship, indicate whether compensation was provided, and recite an expanded oath. Texans who offer or accept compensation for providing voter assistance would be in violation. It has been reported that the new rules are creating anxiety among those who assist people with disabilities as part of their job.

Mack Marsh, the Director of Programs for the Brazos Valley Center for Independent Living (BVCIL), joined First News at Four to discuss this.

The BVCIL is an organization in Brazos Valley that serves people with disabilities of all ages.

“We help them live independently in the community and we let them decide what that looks like,” said Marsh.

While Marsh has heard of some voting issues for disabled Texans across the state, he isn’t aware of any major issues due to the new restrictions here in the Brazos Valley.

“We’ve done a really good job educating them about what the new rules are,” said Marsh.

As far as what lawmakers can do to make voting more accessible for people with disabilities in Texas, Marsh believes there should be a better clarification of the rules.

“We want to make sure our elections are safe and secure, but we also want to make sure that we have full access to everyone who has the right to vote,” explained Marsh.

Learn more about the BVCIL here. Watch the full interview in the player above.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to investigators, five-month-old Adrian was shook and thrown against a wall by a...
Infant injured by babysitter released from the hospital
Hearne police investigating child injury at daycare
Micajah Farrell, 21
Brazos County Sheriff’s Deputies reportedly arrest man with 2 pounds of THC wax
FILE - In this May 30, 2020 file photo, people help a protester after he was shot with a rubber...
Sources: 19 Austin police officers indicted in protest probe
Huff leaving College Station for Decatur

Latest News

Lawmakers remember Minnesota Congressman Jim Hagedorn
Lawmakers remember Minnesota Congressman Jim Hagedorn
Walker County early voting
Your Vote Counts: Six Republicans vying for Walker County Judge
Lawmakers remember Minnesota Congressman Jim Hagedorn
Lawmakers remember Minnesota Congressman Jim Hagedorn
Your Vote Counts: State Representative Texas House District 14