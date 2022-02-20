Aggies Clinch Season-Opening Series with 5-3 Win

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M Aggies secured the series win with a 5-3 victory over the Fordham Rams in Saturday’s matinee on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.

The Aggies scored the game’s first five runs, powered for the second consecutive day by Trevor Werner. The sophomore third baseman batted 2-for-4 with one double, one home run and two RBI.

Micah Dallas (1-0) picked up the victory in his first start in Aggieland. He yielded just one run on seven hits while striking out five in 6.1 innings.

Fordham scored a run in the seventh and a pair of unearned tallies in the eighth, but Robert Hogan nailed down his first career save with 1.1 innings of work. After making an error that allowed two runs to score, he hunkered down and retired the next four batters, including two strikeouts.

Taylor Smith and Troy Claunch added two hits apiece for the Maroon & White. Smith batted 2-for-3 with one walk, one double and one run. Claunch was 2-for-4 with one run.

TOP AGGIE PERFORMERS

Trevor Werner – 2-for-4, 1 double, 1 home run, 2 runs, 2 RBI

Micah Dallas – 6.1 IP, 7 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 5 K, W (1-0)

Taylor Smith – 2-for-3, one double, one run, one walk

Troy Claunch – 2-for-4, 1 run

GAME SUMMARY

B1 | With one out, Dylan Rock drew a six-pitch walk. Jack Moss gapped a single to left-center and Taylor Smith reached on an infield hit to fill the bags with Ags. Brett Minnich knocked in Rock with a sacrifice fly to centerfield. A&M 1, Ford 0.

B4 | Trevor Werner clubbed a 1-1 offering over the wall in left-center for leadoff dinger. Troy Claunch bounced a single up the middle and Kalae Harrison roped a double down the leftfield line to put two runners in scoring position. With one out, Kole Kaler drew a four-pitch free pass and Rock knocked in Claunch with a sacrifice fly to rightfield. A&M 3, Ford 0.

B5 | Taylor Smith slugged a leadoff double over the head of the rightfielder. Werner bounced a double town the third baseline to plate Smith and Werner scored on a throwing error by the Fordham third baseman. A&M 5, Ford 0.

T7 | Jack Harnisch roped a leadoff single to rightfield and Andy Semo singled to leftfield. Casey Brown followed with a pinch-hit double down the leftfield line to break the scoring seal. A&M 5, Ford 1.

T8 | With one out, Jason Coules was hit by a pitch and Will Findlay drew a four-pitch base on balls. After a groundout back to the mound by Harnish pushed both runners into scoring position with two outs, Robert Hogan relieved Joseph Menefee on the mound. Semo bounced a ball to Hogan and his throwing error to second base allowed two runners to score. A&M 5, Ford 3.

UP NEXT

Texas A&M and Fordham wrap up the series with a 12:02 p.m. contest on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.

TEXAS A&M QUOTES

Head Coach Jim Schlossnagle

On Micah Dallas’s pitching performance...

“He did not have a bunch of strikeouts. He is a sinkerball pitcher. He was doing a really good job of pitching to contact and he would get his strikeouts on that breaking ball. He would give up a hit and then give a double play ball. With a guy who relies on ground balls, sometimes the balls are going to get through. A good pitcher settles in and gets another ground ball, which is what Micah did today.”

Junior pitcher Micah Dallas

On what was working for him today...

“I was relying on my slider early in the count and then in the second inning I started to get comfortable with it. It looked like they weren’t seeing it very well, so that was my approach to get ahead in the count and the slider really helped me out there.”

Sophomore third baseman Trevor Werner

On his home run...

“It felt great. I am pretty sure it was a fastball middle up which I was looking for and I did my damage on it. Fortunately the wind wasn’t blowing in today and that helped in going out.”

