Amber Alert issued for missing San Antonio toddler

Kayebella Robinson and a stock image of 2005 Chevrolet Malibu Maxx
Kayebella Robinson and a stock image of 2005 Chevrolet Malibu Maxx(Texas DPS)
By Fallon Appleton
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 10:54 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety has issued an Amber Alert for a missing 7-month-old toddler who was abducted Saturday night.

Authorities say Kayebella Robinson is a 7-month-old white female. She was last seen wearing a pink Minnie Mouse onesie.

Police say Robinson was inside a vehicle that was stolen from the 1000 block of SE Military Drive in San Antonio at 8 p.m. on February 19th.

The suspect is described to be a Hispanic male wearing a white hoodie, white sweatpants, and black shoes, according to DPS.

Officials say the vehicle is a gold 2005 Chevrolet Malibu MAXX Hatchback with the license plate 43458D8. It has a black stripe that says “Chevy” on the lower portion of the vehicle doors. One headlight may be brighter than the other, according to police.

If you have any information about their whereabouts you are asked to call, 911.

