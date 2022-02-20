Bennett Ties for Second at John A. Burns Intercollegiate

Lihu’e, Kaua’i – Texas A&M’s Sam Bennett carded a career-best 8-under 64 in the final round of play Saturday at the John A. Burns Intercollegiate to tie for second at 11-under.

The Madisonville, Texas, native was 3-under through the first five holes as he tallied birdies on holes 10, 11 and 13. Following a bogey on No. 15, he rebounded with a birdie on No. 16. After making the turn, Bennett birdied Nos. 1 and 2 before an eagle on No. 4 to move to 7-under. He birdied No. 6 to move to 8-under before a par to close out the round.

Daniel Rodrigues, who competed as an individual, recorded his best finish of his career as he tied for fourth at 8-under. Rodrigues began the round on hole 12 and made the turn at 2-over, before he birdied holes 2, 4, 6 and 7. He bogeyed No. 8 to move to 1-under before a birdie on hole No. 11 to card a 2-under 70.

As a team, A&M placed fifth at 4-under and was one of three teams in the 18-team field to shoot under par Saturday. New Mexico won the team title at 25-under as Arizona (-16), Utah (-11) and BYU (-6) rounded out the top five.

“Anytime you shoot 8-under in final round of any tournament, especially a college tournament, it not only helps the team, but it shows what Sam is capable of,” head coach Brian Kortan said. “He helped us. He lifted us up, and that was huge. That was Daniel’s best finish as an Aggie. Obviously he played on the individual side, but it was good to see him bounce back. We have been waiting for him to put a tournament together, so hopefully he can take from confidence from it and carry that forward and help us out the rest of the semester.

“Today we were pretty resilient. The 18th hole was kind of a buzz saw for us, but our guys fought back. It’s not where we want to finish when we play golf tournaments, and our goal going in was to have the best round of the day. We didn’t have that, but we had the second-best round. I hope we can learn a few things. I think the guys had a chance to learn about themselves. Adversity has a way of doing that. Hopefully they can bounce back from what happened this week and play some better golf. I know they are capable of it.”

Walker Lee and Phichaksn Maichon tied for 28th at 1-over as William Paysse tied for 52nd at 6-over, and Michael Heidelbaugh tied for 80th at 11-over.

Competing as individuals, Evan Myers tied for 52nd at 6-over and Dallas Hankamer tied for 69th at 9-over.

The Aggies are back in action Feb. 28-March 1 at the Coral Creek Club Invitational held at Coral Creek Club in Placida, Florida.

For the most up-to-date information on Texas A&M men’s golf, follow the Aggies on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@aggiemensgolf).