Consol’s Sydney Perez wins state wrestling championship

CYPRESS, Texas (KBTX) - Sydney Perez led the way for the A&M Consolidated wrestling team at the UIL State Wrestling Championships at the Berry Center.

Perez won by fall over Austin Navarro’s Ezabella Solano in the championship round of the 5A-95lb bracket. She earned 28 team points as the Lady Tigers’ lone representative in the Girls’ State Championships.

2022 UIL Girls State Championship Results for College Station A&M Consolidated

5A - 95

Sydney Perez (36-5) placed 1st and scored 28.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Sydney Perez (College Station A&m Consolidated) 36-5 won by fall over Ezabella Solano (Austin Navarro) 28-7 (Fall 3:41)

Quarterfinal - Sydney Perez (College Station A&m Consolidated) 36-5 won by fall over Britley Lopez (Borger) 16-5 (Fall 3:11)

Semifinal - Sydney Perez (College Station A&m Consolidated) 36-5 won by fall over Abigail Mendoza (Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial) 32-7 (Fall 4:00)

1st Place Match - Sydney Perez (College Station A&m Consolidated) 36-5 won by decision over Serese Guillen (Dumas) 46-7 (Dec 10-3)

For the Consol boys, Tony Taplin led the way with a 4th place finish in the 5A 285lb bracket, totaling 16 team points.

2022 UIL Boys State Championship Results for College Station A&M Consolidated

5A - 113

Mitchell Criscione (29-8) place is unknown and scored 3.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Josh Weatherall (Lewisville The Colony) 38-4 won by major decision over Mitchell Criscione (College Station A&M Consolidated) 29-8 (MD 16-5)

Cons. Round 1 - Mitchell Criscione (College Station A&M Consolidated) 29-8 won by forfeit over Forfeit Forfeit (Forfeit) 0-2 (For.)

Cons. Round 2 - Xavier Rodela (Burleson Centennial) 43-6 won by decision over Mitchell Criscione (College Station A&M Consolidated) 29-8 (Dec 7-0)

5A - 152

Daytyn Tagnazzini (24-17) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Nicholas Holloway (North Richland Hills Birdville) 32-5 won by decision over Daytyn Tagnazzini (College Station A&M Consolidated) 24-17 (Dec 4-0)

Cons. Round 1 - Cameron Crowell (Leander Rouse) 31-9 won by decision over Daytyn Tagnazzini (College Station A&M Consolidated) 24-17 (Dec 6-2)

5A - 285

Tony Taplin (34-9) placed 4th and scored 16.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Tony Taplin (College Station A&M Consolidated) 34-9 won by fall over Isaiah Adams (Richland) 17-9 (Fall 2:39)

Quarterfinal - Tony Taplin (College Station A&M Consolidated) 34-9 won by fall over Eric Morales (San Antonio Burbank) 17-8 (Fall 1:48)

Semifinal - Americo Fuentes (Dallas Hillcrest) 39-0 won by decision over Tony Taplin (College Station A&M Consolidated) 34-9 (Dec 4-1)

Cons. Semi - Tony Taplin (College Station A&M Consolidated) 34-9 won by decision over Andre Garbalena (Dumas) 40-12 (Dec 4-3)

3rd Place Match - Daniel Sanchez (El Paso Andress) 22-1 won by decision over Tony Taplin (College Station A&M Consolidated) 34-9 (Dec 9-6)

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.