Doubles Drives No. 9 Aggies to Wins Against TCU and Abilene Christian

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – No. 9 Texas A&M women’s tennis added two more victories Saturday afternoon, improving to 13-1 after taking down the TCU Horned Frogs (6-3) in a 5-2 affair followed by a 6-1 win over the Abilene Christian Wildcats (4-6) at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center.

A&M started the day off with further dominance in doubles, securing the doubles point for the 13th-consecutive match. Renee McBryde and Mary Stoiana kicked things off with a commanding 6-2 effort on court two, defeating the Horned Frog duo of Jade Otway and Alisa Soloveva. The nation’s second-ranked doubles tandem of Jayci Goldsmith and Tatiana Makarova secured the early 1-0 advantage with a 6-2 win over Aleksa Cveticanin and Stevie Kennedy. Gianna Pielet and Ellie Pittman held a 4-3 lead in their match against Addy Guevara and Isabel Pascual, but it remained unfinished.

The Aggies and Horned Frogs split first sets through the early going in singles action, with each squad taking three apiece. TCU pulled ahead for an early 2-1 lead, snagging points on courts four and six. The Maroon & White fought back and grabbed four consecutive points to complete the 5-2 showing. No. 117 Goldsmith clawed back from 5-1 down in the second set to take her match against Kennedy in a 6-4, 7-5 battle to tie things back up. No. 105 Makarova booked the go-ahead score on court one against Soloveva, winning with a 6-4, 6-3 effort. No. 122 Stoiana clinched the team victory in a 6-4, 6-3 outing against Mercedes Aristegui, and McBryde booked the final point in a 2-6, 6-4, 6-1 contest against Otway.

In the second match of the afternoon, the Aggies took a 1-0 lead on Abilene Christian thanks to doubles wins by No. 2 Goldsmith and Makarova at the top line, as well as Stoiana and Isa Di Laura on court three. A&M won five-of-six first sets in singles against the Wildcats and took a 3-0 lead with wins by Pittman and Goldsmith. The team win was secured by Pielet on court two, and the Aggies tacked on two more wins from Townsend and Di Laura. The Wildcats took the match on court six to finalize the 6-1 score.

Texas A&M is yet to drop a set in doubles action this year, winning the doubles point in all 14 matches this season while compiling a 28-0 record as a team. Goldsmith and Makarova continue to lead the way, as the duo improved to 79-32 in their playing careers together. Makarova takes sole possession of fifth place all-time at A&M in career doubles victories, compiling 96 wins in her storied career. The Moscow, Russia, native needs only three more singles wins to crack the top-10 in school history.

UP NEXT

No. 9 Texas A&M women’s tennis returns to action at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center next Saturday, Feb. 26, as the Aggies take on the Rice Owls in a noon (CT) start.

POSTMATCH QUOTES

TEXAS A&M QUOTES

Head Coach Mark Weaver

On getting two more wins for the team…

“It was a good day for us, even though we didn’t necessarily play our best tennis. It is always a challenge to go from playing in an indoor environment like we did in Wisconsin back to the outdoor setting. We ended up having a quick turnaround due to the weather conditions in town this week, so I give credit to our players for responding to that. It was great to see how we fought back in our match with TCU. I thought we were challenged early on, and we were able to come from behind and have some success today. A lot of our players got some good match experience, and I truly believe we will be better because of the work we put in this afternoon.”

Senior Isa Di Laura

On the growth that she has seen from the team…

“I think everyone is doing such a great job of pushing each other and continuing to work hard. We all have busy schedules and a lot of tough matches, so it’s great to see everyone give their best effort despite all of that. Everybody brings something unique to the team, and that really helps us mesh well together. Personally, I try to feed off of my teammates and try to contribute in any way that I can, whether that’s supporting them on the sidelines or getting a chance to go out there and play.”

TENNIS MATCH RESULTS

#9 Texas A&M 5, TCU 2

George P. Mitchell Tennis Center – Bryan-College Station, Texas

SINGLES

1. #105 Tatiana Makarova (TAMU) def. Alisa Soloveva (TCU) 6-4, 6-3

2. #122 Mary Stoiana (TAMU) def. Mercedes Aristegui (TCU) 6-4, 6-3

3. #117 Jayci Goldsmith (TAMU) def. Stevie Kennedy (TCU) 6-4, 7-5

4. Aleksa Cveticanin (TCU) def. Gianna Pielet (TAMU) 6-1, 6-3

5. Renee McBryde (TAMU) def. Jade Otway (TCU) 2-6, 6-4, 6-1

6. Isabel Pascual (TCU) def. Ellie Pittman (TAMU) 6-3, 6-4

DOUBLES

1. #2 Jayci Goldsmith / Tatiana Makarova (TAMU) def. Aleksa Cveticanin / Stevie Kennedy (TCU) 6-2

2. Renee McBryde / Mary Stoiana (TAMU) def. Jade Otway / Alisa Soloveva (TCU) 6-2

3. Gianna Pielet / Ellie Pittman (TAMU) vs. Addy Guevara / Isabel Pascual (TCU) 4-3, unfinished

Order of Finish: Doubles (2,1); Singles (4,6,3,1,2*,5)

#9 Texas A&M 6, Abilene Christian 1

George P. Mitchell Tennis Center – Bryan-College Station, Texas

SINGLES

1. #117 Jayci Goldsmith (TAMU) def. Maryjoe Crisologo (ACU) 6-3, 6-3

2. Gianna Pielet (TAMU) def. Allison Stewart (ACU) 6-3, 6-3

3. Katya Townsend (TAMU) def. Sylvia Viljoen (ACU) 6-4, 4-6, 1-0(4)

4. Ellie Pittman (TAMU) def. Andrea Guerrero (ACU) 6-1, 6-1

5. Isa Di Laura (TAMU) def. Claire Fisher (ACU) 3-6, 6-1, 1-0(7)

6. Ileana Mocciola (ACU) def. Kayal Gownder (TAMU) 2-6, 6-4, 1-0(7)

DOUBLES

1. #2 Jayci Goldsmith / Tatiana Makarova (TAMU) def. Claire Fisher / Ileana Mocciola (ACU) 6-1

2. Renee McBryde / Gianna Pielet (TAMU) vs. Allison Stewart / Sylvia Viljoen (ACU) 5-3, unfinished

3. Isa Di Laura / Mary Stoiana (TAMU) def. Maryjoe Crisologo / Andrea Guerrero (ACU) 6-2

Order of Finish: Doubles (1,3); Singles (4,1,2*,3,5,6)

POSTMATCH NOTES

Texas A&M improves to 13-1 overall this season and holds a 9-0 record against opponents from the state of Texas. The Aggies are currently ranked No. 9 in the ITA Team rankings.

TCU falls to 6-3, while Abilene Christian drops to 4-6 this season.

The Maroon & White improve to 27-17 in the all-time series with the Horned Frogs and extend their lead on the Wildcats to 6-0.

Jayci Goldsmith and Tatiana Makarova improve to 79-32 in their careers as a doubles team, good enough for a .712 winning percentage.

Makarova took sole possession of fifth all-time at Texas A&M in career doubles victories Saturday, grabbing her 95th and 96th wins on the day.

Texas A&M skipper Mark Weaver rises to 123-56 in his collegiate coaching career.

