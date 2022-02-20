Five killed in overnight house fire in Leon County
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 11:22 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
FLYNN, Texas (KBTX) -Leon County Sheriff Kevin Ellis confirms that a house fire claimed the lives of a family in the Flynn area of Leon County around 1:00 a.m. Sunday Morning.
The Leon County Sheriffs Office and the Texas State Fire Marshall’s Office are investigating the cause of the fire.
No other details were released at this time.
Thi story is developing and we will update when more information becomes available.
