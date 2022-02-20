Advertisement

Hospice Brazos Valley fundraises for patients and caregivers

The organization's annual fundraiser was canceled last year due to COVID-19.
The organization's annual fundraiser was canceled last year due to COVID-19.(KBTX's Caleb Britt)
By Caleb Britt
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 10:47 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Hospice Brazos Valley hosted it’s annual Hospice Happening fundraiser Saturday at the Brazos County Expo Center. The event was canceled last year due to COVID-19.

This is the organization’s primary fundraiser, which helps to support patient medications, medical supplies, equipment and caregiver transportation. The event hosted 500-600 guests, according to the organization’s president and CEO Lisa McNair. While donating, guests enjoyed food, drinks, casino games, a silent auction, a photo booth and live music from the Texas Unlimited Band.

McNair said the money raised Saturday helps ensure stress-free care for patients, their families and caregivers.

“Hospice is not about dying. Hospice is about helping people live and helping people live maybe with a terminal illness or a situation that is difficult to manage, and we want to come in and make that journey easier,” McNair said.

For more information on Hospice Brazos Valley, click here.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Micajah Farrell, 21
Brazos County Sheriff’s Deputies reportedly arrest man with 2 pounds of THC wax
According to investigators, five-month-old Adrian was shook and thrown against a wall by a...
Infant injured by babysitter released from the hospital
An Iola home is destroyed following a fire Friday evening.
Iola couple injured after heater explosion, according to family
Viewer submitted photo of oil tank fire near Kurten
Multiple fire crews respond to oil tanker fire in Kurten
Work is expected to be finished in March.
New roundabout nearing completion in Bryan

Latest News

Local restaurant closes due to supply chain shortages
Local restaurant closes due to supply chain shortages
Kayebella Robinson and a stock image of 2005 Chevrolet Malibu Maxx
Amber Alert issued for missing San Antonio toddler
Sgt. George Alfred Myrick lived in Bryan for 21 years.
Word War II veteran honored in Bryan
US Capitol building
Your Vote Counts: Three Republicans look to unseat Rep. Pete Sessions in District 17