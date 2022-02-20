Hospice Brazos Valley fundraises for patients and caregivers

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Hospice Brazos Valley hosted it’s annual Hospice Happening fundraiser Saturday at the Brazos County Expo Center. The event was canceled last year due to COVID-19.

This is the organization’s primary fundraiser, which helps to support patient medications, medical supplies, equipment and caregiver transportation. The event hosted 500-600 guests, according to the organization’s president and CEO Lisa McNair. While donating, guests enjoyed food, drinks, casino games, a silent auction, a photo booth and live music from the Texas Unlimited Band.

McNair said the money raised Saturday helps ensure stress-free care for patients, their families and caregivers.

“Hospice is not about dying. Hospice is about helping people live and helping people live maybe with a terminal illness or a situation that is difficult to manage, and we want to come in and make that journey easier,” McNair said.

For more information on Hospice Brazos Valley, click here.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.