Officer killed, another hurt in police helicopter crash

Officer Nicholas Vella, a 14-year veteran of the Huntington Beach Police Department, died when...
Officer Nicholas Vella, a 14-year veteran of the Huntington Beach Police Department, died when a police helicopter crashed. The 44-year-old leaves behind a wife and daughter.(Source: Huntington Beach Police Department via Facebook)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 2:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) - Authorities say an officer was killed and another officer was critically injured after a Huntington Beach police helicopter crashed in water near California’s coast.

The Huntington Beach Police Department said the helicopter crash-landed Saturday at about 6:30 p.m. while responding to a disturbance near Newport Beach.

Police Chief Eric Parra said in a news conference Saturday night that 44-year-old Nicholas Vella died in the crash. He was a 14-year veteran with the department and leaves behind a wife and daughter, according to police.

Police say the helicopter crash-landed while responding to a disturbance near Newport Beach,...
Police say the helicopter crash-landed while responding to a disturbance near Newport Beach, California. One officer was killed and another was injured.(Source: KCAL/KCBS via CNN)

The second officer is a 16-year veteran with the department. The officer was not named, but police said he is in stable condition.

The crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

