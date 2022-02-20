Perot Claims Another Ranked Win, No. 12 Aggies Tripped Up By No. 15 Ole Miss

SEATTLE – Texas A&M men’s tennis’ Raphael Perot earned a second consecutive ranked win Sunday at the Seattle Tennis Club, but the No. 12 Aggies fell 4-2 to No. 15 Ole Miss at the ITA National Team Indoor Championships.

No. 116 Perot picked up a second ranked win in as many days as he secured a 6-4, 6-0 triumph over No. 111 Finn Reynolds on court two. Perot, from Octeville-sur-Mer, France, improved to 11-6 on the year and 3-1 against ranked opponents after winning his fourth straight match this spring.

Texas A&M (6-3) opened the match claiming the doubles point with wins on courts two and three. A&M’s Pierce Rollins and Matthis Ross claimed the first doubles win of the day, defeating Jan Soren Hain and Simon Junk on court two. After Ole Miss’ Finn Reynolds and Lukas Engelhardt tripped up A&M’s No. 33 Austin Abbrat and Noah Schachter on the top court, Giulio Perego and Perot defeated Jan Hallquist Lithen and Nikola Slavic 7-5 on court three to deliver the match’s first point.

After play transitioned into singles action, Ole Miss gained the momentum with four of six first sets. Perot posted the second point of the match to stake A&M to a 2-0 lead, but the Rebels won on courts one, three, five and six to secure the team victory.

The Aggies return to the competition in Norman, Okla. on Friday, Feb, 25 against Oklahoma at 6 p.m. (CT).

RESULTS

Ole Miss vs Texas A&M

2/20/2022 at Seattle, Wa.

(Seattle Tennis Club)

#15 Ole Miss 4, #12 Texas A&M 2

Singles competition

1. #18 Nikola Slavic (OM) def. Noah Schachter (TAMU) 6-2, 7-6 (7-4)

2. #116 Raphael Perot (TAMU) def. #111 Finn Reynolds (OM) 6-4, 6-0

3. J. Hallquist Lithen (OM) def. #89 Matthis Ross (TAMU) 2-6, 6-2, 6-4

4. Giulio Perego (TAMU) vs. Lukas Engelhardt (OM) 4-6, 6-4, 2-1, unfinished

5. Simon Junk (OM) def. Luke Casper (TAMU) 6-2, 6-3

6. Jakob Cadonau (OM) def. Mathis Bondaz (TAMU) 6-3, 7-6 (7-4)

Doubles competition

1. Finn Reynolds/Lukas Engelhardt (OM) def. #33 Austin Abbrat/Noah Schachter (TAMU) 7-5

2. Pierce Rollins/Matthis Ross (TAMU) def. Jan Soren Hain/Simon Junk (OM) 6-4

3. Giulio Perego/Raphael Perot (TAMU) def. J. Hallquist Lithen/Nikola Slavic (OM) 7-5

Match Notes:

Ole Miss 10-3; National ranking #15

Texas A&M 6-3; National ranking #12

Order of finish: Doubles (2,1,3); Singles (2,5,1,6,3)

POSTMATCH QUOTES

Steve Denton, Texas A&M Head Coach

On the match…

“I thought we did a good job in the doubles this morning. Ole Miss is very good there, they had won doubles points in both matches this weekend and we were able to match their intensity. As we transitioned to singles, I thought our guys came out a bit flat and we were jumped on four of six courts. It is tough to be playing from behind from the onset and that certainly was the case today. We made a little surge, but I thought too little too late. We have to give Ole Miss credit, they rebounded from the doubles and just took it to us in singles. This was not the result we wanted, but there are many lessons to be learned and we will learn them. We cannot wait to get back out on the courts and battle OU on the road this Friday.”

