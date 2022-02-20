Advertisement

Texas A&M Run Rules Kansas, 12-0

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 3:37 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M softball team (11-0) grabbed its 11th win of the season on Sunday, run ruling Kansas (6-4), 12-0, in five innings at Davis Diamond.

TOP OFFENSIVE PLAYERS

vs. Kansas – W, 12-0 (5 inn.)

  • Koko Wooley: 2-for-3, 2 R, BB
  • Rylen Wiggins: 2-for-3, HR, 2 R, 2 RBI
  • Katie Dack: 2-for-2, 2 2B, 1 R, 4 RBI, BB

PITCHING BREAKDOWN

vs. Kansas – W, 12-0 (5 inn.)

  • Makinzy Herzog: 4.0 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 7 K
  • Shaylee Ackerman: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

KEY INNINGS / NOTABLES

vs. Kansas – W, 12-0 (5 inn.)

  • Back-to-back strikeouts by Makinzy Herzog closed the door on the opening frame before a run walked in by Morgan Smith started a seven-run inning for the Aggies in the bottom of the inning.
  • Rylen Wiggins crushed her third homer of the season in the bottom of the second to give A&M an 8-0 advantage.
  • Through three innings, Herzog fanned seven Jayhawks while allowing just three hits.
  • An RBI single from Trinity Cannon in the fourth extended the Aggies’ lead, while a bases-clearing double by Katie Dack gave A&M the 12-0 advantage.
  • Relief pitcher Shaylee Ackerman struck out a Jayhawk in the final frame, as Herzog earned her fourth win of the season in the circle.

WHAT THEY SAID

Head coach Jo Evans

Overall thoughts on the game…

“I think the biggest takeaway from that game was how we were able to hit throughout our lineup. Eight out of our nine batters had a hit, and the ninth got herself on base with a walk. We were really solid overall.”

On Makinzy Herzog’s performance in the circle…

“She expects to be good, and she expects that we will be able to get out of tough situations. Kansas did us a huge favor with a baserunning mistake at third base in one inning, but Makinzy took advantage of that and shut the inning down. She knows that she can go out and throw strikes with the bases loaded, because she trusts the defense to make plays.”

UP NEXT

The Aggies are scheduled to host the Reveille Classic next weekend, beginning Friday, Feb. 25, at Davis Diamond. A&M’s first contest will be Tennessee State on Friday with first pitch slated for 2 p.m.

Tickets are available for purchase at 12thMan.com/SoftballTickets and the full tournament schedule can be found here.

To learn more about Texas A&M softball, log on to 12thMan.com or follow @AggieSoftball on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

