Thermometers make a run at 80° before winter crashes back in mid-week

Back to a spring-like feel for the Brazos Valley over the next few days. South wind has turned back on increasing cloud cover, allowing for a few spotty showers to develop at times, and nudging afternoon highs to the upper 70s and low 80s for the next couple of afternoons. Monday’s forecast right at the mark would be the THIRD 80° of 2022. A few morning showers are expected with generally dry conditions by afternoon. An isolated afternoon storm is not overly expected, but if one can pop up it would have the potential to be strong/severe. Overall odds are low, but something we will keep a side-eye on. Another windy week is ahead: Monday brings a south wind 10-20mph, but gusts to 35mph are not ruled out. As a disturbance passes to the north, overnight gusts could peak as high as 40mph. Tuesday brings a strong south wind before a cold front flips the direction out of the north and cold air spills in Wednesday.

That next push of Arctic air will seep into the Brazos Valley, dropping temperatures through the day Wednesday. Morning thermometers around 50° are expected to fall to the upper 30s / low 40s by the end of the day (feeling colder because of the wind). This cold air will be very shallow and close to the ground while warmer, Gulf air continues to run over it higher in the atmosphere. The result: overcast skies and a scattered light rain / drizzle / mist at times Wednesday and Thursday. Rainfall totals are only anticipated to range between 0.25″ and 0.5″ over the 48 hour period. This will be all liquid rain - any ice concerns will remain well to the north of our area. Another push of cold air will move that rain chance out, but we will need to monitor for any light precipitation early Friday morning. After a brisk, breezy week, the wind will settle this weekend but it is not totally off the table for another rain chance to come together Saturday. Something not set in stone just yet, but a forecast we’ll be working on through the week...

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain after 1am. Low: 61. Wind: SE 5-15 mph.

Presidents’ Day: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain, mainly before 10am. High: 80. Wind: S 10-20 mph, gusting 25-35 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for rain. Low: 68. Wind: S 10-20 mph, gusting 35-40 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for rain. High: 82. Wind: S 15-25 mph.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.