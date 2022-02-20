Advertisement

Tiger Boys Sweep 200, 400 Free Relays at State Meet

Both the Consol boys 200 and 400 free relay teams won state.
Both the Consol boys 200 and 400 free relay teams won state.(A&M Consolidated Swimming)
By A&M Consolidated High School
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 8:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUSTIN, Texas – The A&M Consolidated boys and girls swimming teams tallied four top three finishes with a pair of relay state titles on Saturday at Class 5A State Swimming & Diving Championships at the Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swim Center on the campus of the University of Texas.

In the team standings, the Tiger boys amassed 155 points to finish third behind Frisco Wakeland and Georgetown, while the Tiger girls scored 69 points to place 14th.

The Tiger boys’ foursome of seniors Andrew Larsen, Michael Peng and Eric Xiao and junior Carston Johnson stole the show by sweeping the 200- and 400-yard freestyle relays, both in school record fashion. The Tigers won the 200 free relay in 1:24.35 and the 400 free relay in 3:04.48 with both victorious times defeating the field by over a full second.

Also making award podium trips were the girls 200 medley relay and Peng in the 100 butterfly. The girls quartet of freshman Katherine Rasmussen, sophomore Sam Poole, sophomore Sammy Shankar and junior Claire Riley rallied to a bronze medal finish in 1:48.34, while Peng took third in 48.29. Peng set the school record in the 100 fly in prelims with a time of 47.65.

Contributing top eight individual finishes for the Tigers were Larsen in the 100 free (7th, 46.71) and 200 free (5th, 1:41.38), Xiao in the 100 free (6th, 46.44), Peng in the 50 free (5th, 20.79), Rasmussen in the 100 backstroke (8th, 58.46). Larsen’s 200 free time eclipsed the old school record of 1:42.10 by Andrew Zhang in 2018.

Other point scorers for the Tigers were Rasmussen in the girls 200 free, Johnson in the boys 200 free, Riley in the girls 50 free, Poole and freshman Annie Dent in the girls 100 breast, and the girls 400 free relay of Rasmussen, junior Grace Yeh, Shankar and Riley. The girls 200 free relay of sophomore Mackenzie ODonnell, Yeh, Shankar, and junior Ally Duan also competed in the consolation final.

