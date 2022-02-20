Advertisement

Women’s Golf Tees off at ICON Invitational on Monday

Texas A&M Golf
Texas A&M Golf(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: Feb. 20, 2022
HUMBLE, Texas – The No. 16 Texas A&M women’s golf team begins its spring slate Monday at the ICON Invitational at the par-72, 6,392-yard Golf Club of Houston.

Coach Chadwell’s Thoughts

“We are very excited to bring all of the momentum of the fall and the early spring into this week,” first-year head coach Gerrod Chadwell said. “We had some strong performances this fall, but something really clicked for us at the desert match play tournament we played in January. Our chemistry is really good, and we are excited to get out and compete against a really good field.”

The Tournament

The two-day tournament begins on Monday with 36 holes of action scheduled. There will be an 8 a.m. shotgun start, and live results can be found here. The tourney will conclude on Tuesday with the final 18 beginning at 8 a.m.

The Lineup

The Aggies are bringing a lineup featuring Adela Cernousek, Hailee Cooper, Jennie Park, Blanca Fernández García-Poggio and Brooke Tyree.

Rising Aggies

Fernández García-Poggio was featured in the No. 6 spot on the International February Palmer Cup Ranking. She won the Sam Golden Invitational in the fall and posted a 54-hole program record 14-under. The Spaniard is in the running for the ANNIKA Award, which honors the top collegiate female golfer at the end of the season.

Cernousek is No. 10 on the International Palmer Cup docket. The freshman posted three top-15 finishes this fall to begin her career. Cernousek tied for third at The Ally, posting an 11-under 205 to lead the team.

The Field

Texas A&M is joined at the ICON by Colorado, Houston, Illinois, Maryland, Michigan State, Mississippi, North Texas, Oklahoma State, Purdue, TCU, Tennessee, Texas State, Texas Tech and USC

FOLLOW THE AGGIESVisit 12thman.com for more information on Texas A&M women’s golf. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M women’s golf team on FacebookInstagram, and on Twitter by following @AggieWomensGolf.

