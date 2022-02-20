Advertisement

Word War II veteran honored in Bryan

Sgt. George Alfred Myrick lived in Bryan for 21 years.
Sgt. George Alfred Myrick lived in Bryan for 21 years.(KBTX's Caleb Britt)
By Caleb Britt
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 10:36 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Local World War II veteran Sgt. George Alfred Myrick passed away Jan. 30, and his family held a memorial service Saturday at the Hillier Funeral Home in Bryan.

According to the Hillier Funeral Home, Myrick volunteered to go to war with his brother three days after the Pearl Harbor attack. Myrick went on to serve as a sergeant in the Army Air Corps during WWII and was honorably discharged Feb. 20, 1946, according to the funeral home. Along with his family, the veteran was honored Saturday by a squadron from every branch of the military and the active-duty Air Force from Ft. Sam in San Antonio.

Myrick lived in Bryan for 21 years, and his children described him as an amazing husband, father and grandfather. His daughter, Marilyn Moore, said he will be remembered for being loving and hardworking.

“I think his legacy that he leaves is in all of us and his grandchildren and that we just live our life each day to do something good for someone else, to give back,” Moore said. “It doesn’t have to be in a big way.”

To read more about Myrick, click here.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Micajah Farrell, 21
Brazos County Sheriff’s Deputies reportedly arrest man with 2 pounds of THC wax
According to investigators, five-month-old Adrian was shook and thrown against a wall by a...
Infant injured by babysitter released from the hospital
An Iola home is destroyed following a fire Friday evening.
Iola couple injured after heater explosion, according to family
Viewer submitted photo of oil tank fire near Kurten
Multiple fire crews respond to oil tanker fire in Kurten
Work is expected to be finished in March.
New roundabout nearing completion in Bryan

Latest News

Local restaurant closes due to supply chain shortages
Local restaurant closes due to supply chain shortages
Kayebella Robinson and a stock image of 2005 Chevrolet Malibu Maxx
Amber Alert issued for missing San Antonio toddler
The organization's annual fundraiser was canceled last year due to COVID-19.
Hospice Brazos Valley fundraises for patients and caregivers
US Capitol building
Your Vote Counts: Three Republicans look to unseat Rep. Pete Sessions in District 17