Word War II veteran honored in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Local World War II veteran Sgt. George Alfred Myrick passed away Jan. 30, and his family held a memorial service Saturday at the Hillier Funeral Home in Bryan.

According to the Hillier Funeral Home, Myrick volunteered to go to war with his brother three days after the Pearl Harbor attack. Myrick went on to serve as a sergeant in the Army Air Corps during WWII and was honorably discharged Feb. 20, 1946, according to the funeral home. Along with his family, the veteran was honored Saturday by a squadron from every branch of the military and the active-duty Air Force from Ft. Sam in San Antonio.

Myrick lived in Bryan for 21 years, and his children described him as an amazing husband, father and grandfather. His daughter, Marilyn Moore, said he will be remembered for being loving and hardworking.

“I think his legacy that he leaves is in all of us and his grandchildren and that we just live our life each day to do something good for someone else, to give back,” Moore said. “It doesn’t have to be in a big way.”

