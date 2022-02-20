Your Vote Counts: Three Republicans look to unseat Rep. Pete Sessions in District 17

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Big changes have come in U.S. House District 17 as state lawmakers have redrawn the district to mainly run east to west, reaching from Waco to Nacogdoches. This change brings a wave of new republican challengers to the ballot for District 17′s incumbent Rep. Pete Sessions (R).

Rep. Pete Sessions is running for his second term representing District 17 in Washington.

“Republicans must win back the majority and that is something I am very focused on and working with our team in Washington and candidates across not just this state but other places,” said Sessions.

Sessions considers himself a conservative and a straight shooter. If re-elected, he says he’ll focus on the border and government spending.

“I’m not talking about a balanced budget because we are so far beyond that,” said the Representative. “I’m talking about wisdom in spending and excessive spending like the democrats have been doing it five times the normal rate is simply unsustainable.”

U.S. Rep. Pete Sessions, R-Dallas. (File) (KWTX)

Additionally, Sessions said he would continue working on improving infrastructure across the district, especially after the passage of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

“The infrastructure bill essentially is done. Now we have to go compete to get that money and those dollars. We were very successful to get items in the House side,” said Sessions. “They were taken out by the Senate, so now we go to the Administration, Department of Transportation, as well as down in Austin, where I think, will be very successful to get the money designated this year in not only Brazos County, but all across Central Texas and into East Texas. "

“So that money is now there, the projects are being competed for and I think we’ll be very competitive,” said Sessions. “I will be a strong pusher of this area so that we continue to have not only economic development but that we have safety involved also.”

Note: According to The United States House of Representative Clerk, Sessions voting record on the H.R. 3684: Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act is recorded as “nay.”

Rob Rosenberger (Rob Rosenberger campaign)

East Texas-born and raised candidate Rob Rosenberger says his family has been in the Nacogdoches area since the 1800′s. Rosenberger has worked for five United States intelligence agencies and served as a senior staffer on Capitol Hill.

“I’ve spent my career in public service kind of behind the scenes, but I have a passion for serving it’s what I feel compelled to do,” said Rosenberger.

He is concerned the district is not being properly represented in Washington.

“There is a disconnect between us and mainstream America in Hearne and Calvert, Milam County,” said Rosenberger. “I don’t believe our values our faith and the things we believe are dear and what we are passing down to the next generation there is a disconnection between that and Washington D.C and that should not be.”

When asked about how Rosenberger felt about how the incumbent currently visits the district, which Session’s has told KBTX several times is every county in the district each month, Rosenberger said that’s the job requirement.

“I think that’s great, and frankly, I’m glad that he does that, but with all due respect, isn’t that his job,” questioned Rosenberger. “That would be my job if I had that job. I think that comes with the territory. So while I applaud the fact that he does that, any congressman should do that. If I were a policeman, I don’t think I’d walk around bragging that I was, you know, going to work every day.”

“I think what I would do is I would take pride in the fact that I’m serving my people the best that they can be. I like being compassionate and serving. I want to know how I can play a role in influencing the things that are important to them as it relates to legislation and our core values on the hill,” said Rosenberger. “So while I give him credit with all due respect, if any congressman were to run for office, I would expect nothing less.”

If elected he wants to be that voice and address issues like energy independence and government overreach.

“I believe government overreach is almost like taking a single thread out of our flag inch by inch and just gradually eroding our rights as individuals.”

Jason "Storm" Nelson (KBTX)

Jason “Storm” Nelson recently retired from the military after serving for over 19 years.

“No one is going to work harder than me, ever,” said Storm.

Storms says he wants to remove the “filter” between the representative position and the people within the district.

“There are so many people in this district that have reached out- nurses, doctors, government workers, military members, people on disability, farmers- I mean everyone has reached out and said they just feel ignored,” said Storm.

However, as a proponent of term limits, he will only serve for a maximum of six years, so he can still be around to see his kids grow up.

“Anybody who said they have been in Washington D.C. longer than six years, you got to wonder, ‘how can you get rid of a swamp,” questions Storm. “Quite frankly that’s enough time for the swamp to grow over you and for you to become part of it.”

In terms of platform, Storm says he wants to create jobs in the district and protect bodily autonomy.

“People want health autonomy,” said Storm. “They never want to see another mandate.”

Paulette Carson (Paulette Carson campaign)

Paulette Carson has a background in finance and runs two nonprofits. She wants voters to remember her by her initials.

“My initials are P.C. Paulette Carson- Passionate and committed,” said Carson.

She is against the high-speed rail.

“It’s not the best for our district,” said Carson. “Its not really meeting the requirement for the constitutional use of eminent domain.”

If she is elected, Carson would become the first woman to represent District 17 in Congress. She says how the district is now structured would give her a great resource as the representative.

“Our entire district is very linearly, and there are so many experts out there in their fields to glean from them in their expertise and I look forward to doing that,” said Carson.

Additionally, she wants to focus on national security.

“There was a time and a day when we had border counties,” said Carson. “Every county in Texas is a border county now. Every state in the United States is a border state. So from a federal level we have to secure our borders.”

