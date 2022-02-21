Advertisement

7-year-old dies after shielding younger sister in drive-by shooting

A mother says her daughter died shielding her younger sister from gunfire during a drive-by shooting. (Source: KNXV, FAMILY PHOTOS, TIKTOK VIDEO, CNN)
By Christine Stanwood
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 2:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PHOENIX, Ariz. (KNXV) - A mother says her 7-year-old daughter died shielding her younger sister from gunfire during a drive-by shooting.

Chareese Kincherlow was in the car with her family when Letreese was shot several times, just before her 8th birthday.

She says Letreese saved her 5-year-old sister’s life.

“My daughter was such a protector,” Kincherlow said. “If my daughter hadn’t laid on her sister, I would be burying both my daughters.”

Letreese later died at the hospital.

“I know God needed his angel back, but I still needed her too,” Kincherlow said.

Now, she’s taking each day one step at a time, to be strong for the daughter and little sister she has left.

“Right now, my heart is so half empty. I know I’ve got my other baby and she’s giving me so much love... She’s five -- I don’t think she fully realizes what’s going on,” Kincherlow said.

She wants the suspected shooter to know he ripped out her heart and she plans to get justice for her little girl.

