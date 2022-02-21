Another big flip from spring-like to winter arrives this week in the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - New week...same wild ride of weather is in store for the Brazos Valley. This final, full week of February brings plenty of wind, spring-like warmth, a dramatic drop in temperatures, brisk wind chills, and a chance for soggy, drippy weather. Let’s start at the beginning:

MONDAY: COULD A SEVERE STORM POP UP?

Short of the long: probably not.

After spotty morning showers drift through parts of the area, the radar is expected to sweep clean by late morning to midday. The Storm Prediction Center clips the far northeast corner of our area with a 1 out of 5 risk for an isolated storm, but the overall odds remain very low locally. Why? The cap! Basically, a warm layer of air in the mid-levels of the atmosphere should hold back storm development Monday afternoon. The atmosphere is supportive of severe storms if that cap breaks, but the overall odds of that happening is low. More details about why storm development is not anticipated is included in the video above.

MONDAY NIGHT:

Strong and severe storms are expected well north of the Brazos Valley, running through North Texas and Oklahoma. As the disturbance creating these passes through Texas, winds are expected to become breezy and gusty locally during the overnight hours. Wind gusts will occasionally peak between 35 and 40mph between 10pm Monday and 5am Tuesday.

Another week.

Another wild ride of wind and dramatic temperature changes#bcstx pic.twitter.com/gNXS8X1OFo — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) February 20, 2022

TUESDAY:

This will be our warmest day of the week as a south wind blows through at 15-25mph. After starting near 70° at sunrise, afternoon thermometers are expected to reach the low 80s area-wide. In case you are curious. the record for the day is 96° set back in 1996.

WEDNESDAY: WINTER RETURNS

As early as sunrise, temperatures will be falling across the Brazos Valley as the next round of Arctic air seeps in. Thermometers will spend the day slowly falling from around 50° at sunrise to the upper 30s and low 40s by suppertime (5pm). Factor in a brisk north wind and it will feel like the low 20s to low 30s by sunset.

LIGHT RAIN EXPECTED: WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY

Since this next push of winter air is expected to be especially shallow, it is expected that scattered light rain / drizzle / mist fall Wednesday and Thursday. Warmer air from the Gulf of Mexico will be running up and over this cold air mass (a process called “overrunning”), allowing for the soggy, cloudy, dreary weather. As of Sunday evening’s forecast, for the soggy mess this will create for a few days, rainfall totals are only expected to range between 0.25″ and 0.50″ Wednesday morning through Thursday evening. Currently, only a very cold liquid rain is expected during this time. However, as hi-resolution data gets a handle on the caliber of this cold air, a chance for a very light freezing rain or freezing drizzle will need to be monitored in parts of the area. For now, the wintry weather potential for the Brazos Valley seems low. This will be a part of the forecast to circle back on as we continue into the upcoming week.

Even with likely chances of rain forecast for the Brazos Valley this week, totals are expected to remain on the low side (KBTX)

