Boys & Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley prepares to move into new building

By Conner Beene
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 2:37 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After years of planning the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley can get ready to move into their new home on Tuesday. The Newman Adam Bryan campus is almost double the size of their old building and offers plenty of things to keep kids busy and engaged.

With their old building being over 50 years old Boys & Girls Club of the Brazos Valley CEO Rhonda Watson says this is a huge upgrade that everyone should be celebrating.

“The old space is 15,000 square feet and we’re essentially doubling that by moving into a space that’s over 25,000 square feet so there is really no aspect of this that isn’t exciting and grand and cause for celebration not only for us but for the entire community,” said Watson.

Huge shoutout to Boys & Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley for getting up early to show me their new crib. The kids are very excited to move in soon!

Posted by Conner Beene KBTX on Monday, February 21, 2022

The Newman Adam Bryan campus has a ton of new amenities for the kids to enjoy which include a new gym, state-of-the-art culinary kitchen, multipurpose classrooms, recording studio, arts and crafts room, and teen room. They will also have a game room where kids will be able to play video game consoles like PlayStation 5′s. The club will also be offering different activities including a culinary cooking class.

Latrease Marshall takes her son to the Boys & Girls Club and encourages any parent s to sign their child up to join.

“It’s good for them to be around other kids their age and be supervised and have the staff interact with them as well as having extra male and female role models,” said Marshall.

You can sign your child up for The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley and see a calendar of their upcoming events by clicking here.

