Bryan mayor on BigShots tax revenue, Midtown residential development

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - While headlines are being written about the business, recreational, and park development in Bryan’s Midtown area, residential development has been quietly continuing.

“We are seeing infill development,” said Nelson. “We’re seeing new homes being built, in pockets of empty land.”

He says, for the most part, the development consists of single-family homes rather than apartments or duplexes. Existing homes are torn down in some cases, Nelson said, but many of the older homes in the area are being renovated, too.

“It’s an established area of Bryan,” said Nelson.

He says the city’s goal is to make the area more drive-able, yes, but also more walk-able.

“We’re redoing South College right now,” said Nelson. “We’re looking at not only putting medians but also sidewalks.”

As residential development continues, Nelson says the business development is bringing in new tax dollars for the city: specifically, BigShots Golf Aggieland.

“The place is full, so we have property tax that comes from that, sales tax that comes from that,” Nelson said. “But it’s also an entertainment and recreational option for everyone in the community.”

