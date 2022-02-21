Advertisement

Canaan Cemetery cleanup and identifying lost graves

Students work to identify lost gravesites in an effort to help families.
By Morgan Riddell
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 4:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A group of Texas A&M students are helping local volunteers as they work to identify century-old graves that have been lost over the years.

A cleanup effort began at Canaan Cemetery in March 2021 with the Daughters of the American Revolution and Wreaths Across America. Since the cleanup began, 23 veteran graves have been identified, but there’s still more to go.

Michael Martin is a PHD Student at Texas A&M who works with Ground Penetrating Radar to identify an unmarked grave.

“GPR works like kind of a bats echolocation. It puts an electromagnetic pulse into the ground. That pulse bounces off things that are buried there. If it’s an animal burrow it has a type of way it bounces back and if its a grave it has a different type of way it bounces back,” he said.

This is not Martin’s first effort to identify unmarked graves, but now he’s trying to teach a group of Geophysics students how to do it. Milly Hencey, a Junior Geophysics Major at Texas A&M, said this is something they’ve practiced in a controlled classroom setting but never in the field.

“I think it definitely tests your understanding of what you’re doing because when you have a data set before, you know exactly where it should be. [Being in the classroom is] good for training so you can say ‘okay I should be seeing this here’ and then you do and then you move on to the next one,” she said. “But here, you don’t know where you should be seeing it so you’re kind of testing that knowledge of ‘now that I’ve seen it where I know it should be, can I see it when I don’t know where it should be?’”

Martin had the students move the GPR machine over to an area they believe has unmarked graves. After analyzing what they saw, they traveled over an area of marked graves so they know what a grave would actually look like in the data.

“I thought I saw about three unmarked graves in that first line,” Martin said.

Hencey said the classroom portion of education is important, but so is the ability to learn in the field. This allows for collaboration and real life experience.

“It’s really cool to know it’s giving back to the community while still furthering my education. It’s really fun to come out here with all of my teammates and map stuff out. But to know it’s having an actual real impact on people in the community and people whose families these are is really cool to know it actually makes a difference,” Hencey said.

Joshua Watzak, another student, said he’s grateful to be outside of the classroom and sharing their passion while helping families.

“You are working for a grade sometimes but out here you’re working for other people which I think just puts more passion into making your data cleaner,” Watzak said. “It’s great to have that collaborative role where you have people coming together with different ideas and everyone’s ideas add something.”

Organizers of the cleanup and identification have received communication from families in other states, thanking them for finding a loved ones grave. Community volunteer clean ups take place on Saturdays. The group of students will be taking the GPR to the cemetery over the next few weeks as they continue to work identifying unmarked graves.

