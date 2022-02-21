Advertisement

Celebrating Black History Month at Cushing Library and Archives

A student made collection displayed in the Cushing Library and Archives for Black History Month.
A student made collection displayed in the Cushing Library and Archives for Black History Month.
By Hope Merritt
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 2:33 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Cushing Memorial Library and Archives is showcasing two floors full of displays that celebrate Black History Month.

The floors include rare documents from their Martin Luther King Day display, a full case of this years Black History Month theme “Health and Wellness”, and several pieces of artwork and books that students from Texas A&M University made in honor of this month.

Programming and Outreach Librarian, Francesca Marini, said she is overjoyed at how the exhibit turned out this year.

“There are so many different pieces that we are showing on our floors. Really anything you can think of when it comes to different types of culture, we have for this years Black History Month,” Marini said.

The collections are unique because they collect artwork and historic pieces from several different places, according to Marini. She also explained how everyone part of making this collection happen has put an extreme amount of effort into this exhibit.

”We have a lot of materials here. When it comes to local things that are also represented in the university archives. But also we have Black history like Black Panthers. So, there is a lot to explore if you’re interested in African American history,” said Marini.

The ‘Celebrating Black History Month’ collection will be available for the public until Feb. 28.

