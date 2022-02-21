College Station companies participating in virtual career fair for healthcare workers

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - On Tuesday Healthcare X will be hosting a virtual career fair for healthcare workers. The event will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Healthcare X says this is a great event to attend whether candidates are actively looking for work or are just curious about new opportunities. Attendees will be able to chat directly with hiring managers, get instant feedback on their resumes and possibly be hired on the spot

The virtual job fair is free and anyone interested in attending can click here to register.

