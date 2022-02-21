Advertisement

College Station companies participating in virtual career fair for healthcare workers

healthcare workers
healthcare workers(MGN)
By Conner Beene
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 12:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - On Tuesday Healthcare X will be hosting a virtual career fair for healthcare workers. The event will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Healthcare X says this is a great event to attend whether candidates are actively looking for work or are just curious about new opportunities. Attendees will be able to chat directly with hiring managers, get instant feedback on their resumes and possibly be hired on the spot

The virtual job fair is free and anyone interested in attending can click here to register.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Boomtown BBQ Company College Station opened in August 2020.
Local restaurant closes due to supply chain shortages
Deadly House Fire Colin Kinnear / CC BY-SA 2.0
Five killed in overnight house fire in Leon County
Kayebella Robinson and a stock image of 2005 Chevrolet Malibu Maxx
Amber Alert issued for missing San Antonio toddler
TJ Donahoe (top left), Haleigh Wiese (top right), and their three children Joseph, Tenzleigh,...
“They were loving people”: Aunt remembers family members killed in home fire
Next round of Arctic air is expected to reach the Brazos Valley Wednesday morning
Another big flip from spring-like to winter arrives this week in the Brazos Valley

Latest News

According to CARFAX, the median list price for a used car jumped 40% from January 2021 to...
Predatory Pricing: Online ads don’t match price paid at some dealerships
High school junior Iryanna Rodriguez, 18, plays with her 9-month-old daughter, Ariyanna Juliett...
Texas tops the nation in teens who give birth multiple times
BigShots Golf Aggieland
Bryan mayor on BigShots tax revenue, Midtown residential development
Close race to challenge Attorney General Ken Paxton in likely Republican primary runoff