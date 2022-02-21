Advertisement

Investigation continues for house fire that killed five in Flynn

Five people were killed in Flynn Saturday.
Five people were killed in Flynn Saturday.(Clay Falls)
By Clay Falls
Published: Feb. 21, 2022
FLYNN, Texas (KBTX) -The investigation continues into why five people died in a house fire in Flynn over the weekend.

Leon County Sheriff Kevin Ellis said Monday the State Fire Marshal’s Office is conducting the investigation into the cause of the fire. It happened Saturday night at a home on County Road 449.

Family members tell us those killed were TJ Donahoe and his fiancée Haleigh Wiese as well as three children; four-year-old Joseph, two-year-old Tenzleigh, and five-month-old Jordan.

We have our report from Sunday talking to a family member about the tragedy here.

