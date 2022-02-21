Advertisement

Iola couple recovering after rental home destroyed by explosion, fire Friday night

Terri and Jim Kildare are recovering after the major fire Friday night in Iola.
Terri and Jim Kildare are recovering after the major fire Friday night in Iola.
By Clay Falls
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 5:34 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
IOLA, Texas (KBTX) - Jim and Terri Kildare are recovering from injuries they got when a heater inside their Iola home exploded Friday night.

Their church and community are now coming together to help the Kildare Family after they lost everything in the house fire.

Jim Kildare is recovering from minor burns after running back into the burning home to save his wife.

“Just a big old fire that started. We really ain’t sure what cause it and by the time I got out to get the wife out of there it was going out pretty good you know. That’s about it until the fire department got there,” Jim said.

His wife Terri underwent surgery over the weekend for a broken leg.

“The wife’s still in the hospital. She’ll probably be there they said probably until the end of the month or longer, then she’ll go to rehabilitation. Yeah she’ll be ok,” said Jim.

He and his wife had been playing cards inside when the fire happened.

Over the weekend the community and members of their church at Evergreen Baptist took donations and found them a new place to stay.

“I just want to thank everybody from the bottom of my heart and just you know Scripture says God can take bad things and make good things out of them and through this we see that so we just want to be there for the Kildare Family,” said Pastor Jeff Morgan, of Evergreen Baptist Church.

He said the Kildares are an important part of their church.

“God was not through with them, still has a plan and purpose for their life. And Miss Terri, she is just an amazing lady. I just want to share a little bit about her is her ministry here... She sends out birthday cards, anniversary cards, get well cards,” said Morgan.

So far the church has raised more than $4,100 for the couple. To donate to the Kildare family, click here.

The landlord’s insurance company as well as Grimes County Sheriff’s Office are still investigating the cause of that fire. We’re told the Kildare family didn’t have renter’s insurance.

Another big flip from spring-like to winter arrives this week in the Brazos Valley

