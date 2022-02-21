Advertisement

One man puts Snook’s history on display and to take home Sunday

By Andy Krauss
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 11:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SNOOK, Texas (KBTX) - An extensive photographic history of Snook was on display all in one place Sunday afternoon.

People gathered at the SPJST Lodge #9 to see photos of what Snook looked like well over 150 years ago. The collection belongs to Bill Elsik, who says his father William, a Texas A&M graduate, began documenting all the families in the area after he retired about 20 years ago.

“We are talking about tens of thousands of hours where my father took old photographs and enhanced them using his computer,” Elsik said. “He redigitized them and created a bunch of the photo albums that are here. Man, I couldn’t even tell you how much money he invested, but this is his work and I didn’t want it to go to waste.”

Elsik estimates there were well over 10,000 photos there, the oldest which were taken as far back as the 1840s. The contents of some of the photographs included horse-drawn carriages, Model T cars, and Snook’s first garage with a hand-pump gasoline station.

”It was overwhelming. I saw this this history, and knowing that our children aren’t going to see these photographs or these implements, it kind of touched my heart,” Elsik said. “I have all of this historical paraphernalia that I just didn’t want it to go to waste. I want to pass it along. I want to pass it to our children, and God willing, we’ll do this again next year.”

The photos were free to take for those who wanted to keep them. Elsik says he plans on donating his collection to a museum at some point in time.

“I encouraged everyone, if you saw a picture of your family, take it with you,” Elsik said. “People have found pictures of their great-great-grandparents, and I’m just so happy they were able to find that.”

