Suspect in January knife-point robbery arrested

Tyrone Eugene Rush, 41
Tyrone Eugene Rush, 41(Brazos County Jail)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 4:03 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police have arrested a suspect for a knife-point robbery that happened Jan. 27.

Detectives say they obtained a 2-count search warrant on Feb. 11 for College Station resident Tyrone Eugene Rush. Police say Rush robbed at shopper at knife-point in the parking lot of the Walmart on Brothers Boulevard and Longmire Drive. The victim suffered a minor injury, according to police.

The 41-year-old was arrested about a week later on Feb. 19 at an apartment complex in the 2700 block of Longmire Drive. Rush is charged with aggravated robbery and attempted aggravated kidnapping.

