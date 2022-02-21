Suspect in January knife-point robbery arrested
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 4:03 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police have arrested a suspect for a knife-point robbery that happened Jan. 27.
Detectives say they obtained a 2-count search warrant on Feb. 11 for College Station resident Tyrone Eugene Rush. Police say Rush robbed at shopper at knife-point in the parking lot of the Walmart on Brothers Boulevard and Longmire Drive. The victim suffered a minor injury, according to police.
The 41-year-old was arrested about a week later on Feb. 19 at an apartment complex in the 2700 block of Longmire Drive. Rush is charged with aggravated robbery and attempted aggravated kidnapping.
