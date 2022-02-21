“They were loving people”: Aunt remembers family members killed in home fire

FLYNN, Texas (KBTX) - A family of five including three young children was killed in a home fire that started late Saturday night in Leon County.

The fire started on County Road 449 in Flynn just before midnight. The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is working with the Texas State Fire Marshal’s Office to find out what caused it.

Danielle Adams is the Aunt of TJ Donahoe, who’s the family’s father. She also lives right next door. Adams says their home was filled with love.

“They were amazing people. TJ and Haleigh were great parents,” Adams said. “TJ would do anything for anybody. He would always come out and help if there was work that needed to be done, he was always involved. We’re a big family. We always go to the lake together and birthday parties and all that together.”

Donahoe and his fiancée Haleigh Wiese had three young children. Adams says 4-year-old Joseph, 2-year-old Tenzleigh, and 5-month-old Jordan were great nieces and nephews.

“They liked to come outside and play all the time, and they loved to be around family,” Adams said. “Whenever we were outside and it was warm enough for them to be outside, they were always with us. Their kids were very loving people.”

Adams was leaving to head into town the morning of the fire when Joseph and Tenzleigh came outside to give her hug and say “I love you.” Adams says it was the last time she saw them.

“Our family always tells each other we love them,” Adams said. “Their parents taught them if somebody says I love you, it’s true, and you say it back.”

Adams says not having all of them come over just to talk and be together is what she’ll miss the most.

“Just not seeing them smile and coming outside and saying ‘Hi Aunt Daniel,’ because the little boy called me Aunt Daniel. That was what he called me. Just seeing them light up when they see their family and come running out and giving us hugs and stuff.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family with funeral expenses.

