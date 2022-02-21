This week’s First Responders Salute goes to Gerald Burnett.

Advertisement

By Cliff Wallace
This week’s First Responders Salute goes Gerald Burnett, an Assistant Fire Marshal with the Bryan Fire Department. He’s known for helping his community with everything from installing free smoke detectors, to buying meals for the hungry. He also helped start Homelessness Canceled, an organization that works to provide shelter to local residents in need.

The First Responders Salute is sponsored by Waltman & Grisham.

