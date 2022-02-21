Advertisement

Three Houston men arrested for catalytic converter theft

Henry Hampton, 51, Kelvin Hampton, 21, Dearmondre House, 19
Henry Hampton, 51, Kelvin Hampton, 21, Dearmondre House, 19(Brazos County Jail)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 3:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Three suspects have been arrested after a catalytic converter was stolen, according to Bryan police.

Police say a patrol officer saw some suspicious activity in the 3800 block of Wellborn Road, between W Villa Maria Road and Old College Road, early Monday morning. One catalytic converter was found in the suspects’ possession. Police were able to find the victim and return the catalytic converter.

All three suspects are from Houston, according to police. Henry Hampton, 51, Kelvin Hampton, 21, and Dearmondre House, 19, are charged with theft $2,500-$30,000, engaging in organized criminal activity and two counts of unlawful use/possession of a criminal instrument.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Boomtown BBQ Company College Station opened in August 2020.
Local restaurant closes due to supply chain shortages
Deadly House Fire Colin Kinnear / CC BY-SA 2.0
Five killed in overnight house fire in Leon County
Kayebella Robinson and a stock image of 2005 Chevrolet Malibu Maxx
Amber Alert issued for missing San Antonio toddler
TJ Donahoe (top left), Haleigh Wiese (top right), and their three children Joseph, Tenzleigh,...
“They were loving people”: Aunt remembers family members killed in home fire
Next round of Arctic air is expected to reach the Brazos Valley Wednesday morning
Another big flip from spring-like to winter arrives this week in the Brazos Valley

Latest News

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (Source: The Texas Tribune)
Whistleblowers say Ken Paxton is misleading Texans about his bribery and abuse of office allegations
Tyrone Eugene Rush, 41
Suspect in January knife-point robbery arrested
Five people were killed in Flynn Saturday.
Investigation continues for house fire that killed five in Flynn
Boys & Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley
Boys & Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley prepares to move into new building