Your Vote Counts: A Look at Candidates for Madison County Judge

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Voters in Madison County are looking at who they want to be the next County Judge.

Two Republicans are on the March Primary Ballot. Tony Leago is seeking a second term as County Judge. He has a background as a business owner in the Houston area previously.

His opponent has also run for County Judge before. André Dean is a retired Lieutenant Colonel in the Army. Some of the issues Dean brought up included the future of the hospital in Madisonville to substandard housing in the county.

Judge Leago wants to carry on county projects he’s already started, address transportation needs and the growth in their area.

We talked to both candidates about why they are running for office.

”I wanted to see some things completed. I want to see some projects are in the planning stage. I want to see them come to conclusion. It’s going to be best for the county. It’s going to be best for everybody. It’s going to be best for the taxpayers and that’s where I’m at,” said Leago.

“I ran four years ago when there were six of us running and I finished 53 votes shy of Tony Leago, so he beat me by 53 votes. And I thought, ‘Well that’s kind of close, a lot of people are listening to my side of the arguments and my presentations of why I’d like to serve and how I can bless this community,’” said Dean.

Early voting is already under way. There are no Democrats running for that position in Madison County.

