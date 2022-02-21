Advertisement

Your Vote Counts: A Look at Candidates for Madison County Judge

Two Republicans are on the ballot to be county judge in Madison County.
Two Republicans are on the ballot to be county judge in Madison County.(Clay Falls)
By Clay Falls
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 10:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Voters in Madison County are looking at who they want to be the next County Judge.

Two Republicans are on the March Primary Ballot. Tony Leago is seeking a second term as County Judge. He has a background as a business owner in the Houston area previously.

His opponent has also run for County Judge before. André Dean is a retired Lieutenant Colonel in the Army. Some of the issues Dean brought up included the future of the hospital in Madisonville to substandard housing in the county.

Judge Leago wants to carry on county projects he’s already started, address transportation needs and the growth in their area.

We talked to both candidates about why they are running for office.

”I wanted to see some things completed. I want to see some projects are in the planning stage. I want to see them come to conclusion. It’s going to be best for the county. It’s going to be best for everybody. It’s going to be best for the taxpayers and that’s where I’m at,” said Leago.

“I ran four years ago when there were six of us running and I finished 53 votes shy of Tony Leago, so he beat me by 53 votes. And I thought, ‘Well that’s kind of close, a lot of people are listening to my side of the arguments and my presentations of why I’d like to serve and how I can bless this community,’” said Dean.

Early voting is already under way. There are no Democrats running for that position in Madison County.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Boomtown BBQ Company College Station opened in August 2020.
Local restaurant closes due to supply chain shortages
Kayebella Robinson and a stock image of 2005 Chevrolet Malibu Maxx
Amber Alert issued for missing San Antonio toddler
Deadly House Fire Colin Kinnear / CC BY-SA 2.0
Five killed in overnight house fire in Leon County
An Iola home is destroyed following a fire Friday evening.
Iola couple injured after heater explosion, according to family
Micajah Farrell, 21
Brazos County Sheriff’s Deputies reportedly arrest man with 2 pounds of THC wax

Latest News

TJ Donahoe (top left), Haleigh Wiese (top right), and their three children Joseph, Tenzleigh,...
“They were loving people”: Aunt remembers family members killed in home fire
Your Vote Counts: A Look at Candidates for Madison County Judge
Your Vote Counts: A look at the race for Congressional District 8
“They were loving people”: Aunt remembers family members killed in home fire
“They were loving people”: Aunt remembers family members killed in home fire
Sunday Night Weather Update 2/20
Sunday Night Weather Update 2/20