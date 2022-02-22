Advertisement

‘America’s Got Talent’ singer Nightbirde dies from cancer at 31

Jane Marczewski, known professionally as Nightbirde, lost her four-year battle with cancer. She...
Jane Marczewski, known professionally as Nightbirde, lost her four-year battle with cancer. She was 31.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 6:19 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A singer who found fame on “America’s Got Talent” died Saturday.

Jane Marczewski, known professionally as Nightbirde, lost her four-year battle with cancer. She was 31.

She talked about battling cancer when she performed an original song on the show in 2021. The performance earned her a rare and coveted “golden buzzer” from lead judge Simon Cowell, along with a standing ovation from the audience.

Her performance of “It’s Okay” has now racked up more than 200 million views. However, she pulled out of the quarterfinals due to her declining health.

In a statement, her family wrote, “Her lasting legacy will be the gift of hope she gave so many through her music.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Boomtown BBQ Company College Station opened in August 2020.
Local restaurant closes due to supply chain shortages
Deadly House Fire Colin Kinnear / CC BY-SA 2.0
Five killed in overnight house fire in Leon County
Kayebella Robinson and a stock image of 2005 Chevrolet Malibu Maxx
Amber Alert issued for missing San Antonio toddler
TJ Donahoe (top left), Haleigh Wiese (top right), and their three children Joseph, Tenzleigh,...
“They were loving people”: Aunt remembers family members killed in home fire
Next round of Arctic air is expected to reach the Brazos Valley Wednesday morning
Another big flip from spring-like to winter arrives this week in the Brazos Valley

Latest News

Police say first responders found three women and two men dead inside a Commerce City,...
Prosecutor: Fentanyl likely killed 5 in Colorado apartment
'Arthur' first debuted on PBS in 1996.
‘Arthur’ airs final episode after 25 seasons
A Ukrainian soldier stands in the trench on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels, in...
Putin orders forces to ‘maintain peace’ in eastern Ukraine
Pedro Puga was convicted of a deadly hit and run accident that killed a Texas A&M student in...
Fatal hit and run drunk driver gets 15 years in prison