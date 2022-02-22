Advertisement

‘Arthur’ airs final episode after 25 seasons

'Arthur' first debuted on PBS in 1996.
'Arthur' first debuted on PBS in 1996.(WGBH/Business Wire via AP)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 6:27 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Everyone’s favorite aardvark is saying goodbye.

The beloved PBS animated show “Arthur” aired its final episode Monday after 25 seasons.

Since 1996, Arthur, his family, and friends have taught children lessons about kindness, inclusion, and empathy.

The show is the longest-running children’s animated series in the US.

But “Arthur” isn’t going away completely – PBS says reruns will still be available on PBS Kids. New “Arthur” content – including a podcast and digital shorts – will be rolling out later this year.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Boomtown BBQ Company College Station opened in August 2020.
Local restaurant closes due to supply chain shortages
Deadly House Fire Colin Kinnear / CC BY-SA 2.0
Five killed in overnight house fire in Leon County
Kayebella Robinson and a stock image of 2005 Chevrolet Malibu Maxx
Amber Alert issued for missing San Antonio toddler
TJ Donahoe (top left), Haleigh Wiese (top right), and their three children Joseph, Tenzleigh,...
“They were loving people”: Aunt remembers family members killed in home fire
Next round of Arctic air is expected to reach the Brazos Valley Wednesday morning
Another big flip from spring-like to winter arrives this week in the Brazos Valley

Latest News

Police say first responders found three women and two men dead inside a Commerce City,...
Prosecutor: Fentanyl likely killed 5 in Colorado apartment
Jane Marczewski, known professionally as Nightbirde, lost her four-year battle with cancer. She...
‘America’s Got Talent’ singer Nightbirde dies from cancer at 31
A Ukrainian soldier stands in the trench on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels, in...
Putin orders forces to ‘maintain peace’ in eastern Ukraine
Pedro Puga was convicted of a deadly hit and run accident that killed a Texas A&M student in...
Fatal hit and run drunk driver gets 15 years in prison