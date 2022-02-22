Advertisement

A&M Consolidated wins baseball season opener over Oak Ridge

(KBTX)
By Lew Hill / A&M Consolidated Tiger Baseball
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 10:01 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- The A&M Consolidated Tigers opened its 2022 Varsity baseball season with a 3-1 victory over Conroe Oak Ridge Monday afternoon at Tiger Field.   

The Tigers were led by outstanding pitching from seniors Hunter Bond and Cullen Homeyer, while sophomore Gage Dorris earned the save as the Tigers held off a late Oak Ridge rally.

Shortstop Carson Kerbel had an RBI single to give the Tigers a 1-0 lead in the third inning, and later came around to score along with Nathan Hodge on an Oak Ridge fielding error in the same inning.

Gage Dorris added a double and Trace Meadows had two hits to pace Consol. 

Oak Ridge     0 0 0 1 0 0 0      1R  5H  1E

A&M Consol  0 0 3 0 0 0 x     3R  5H  1E

Oak Ridge —- Lucas (2.0), Lopez, (1.0), Morris (2.0), Hickman (1.0) and Bennett (C)Consol — Bond (4.0), Homeyer (2.2), Dorris (0.1) and Sodolak (C)W-  Bond (1-0)H - HomeyerS -  Dorris (1)L -  Lopez (0-1)

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Boomtown BBQ Company College Station opened in August 2020.
Local restaurant closes due to supply chain shortages
Deadly House Fire Colin Kinnear / CC BY-SA 2.0
Five killed in overnight house fire in Leon County
Kayebella Robinson and a stock image of 2005 Chevrolet Malibu Maxx
Amber Alert issued for missing San Antonio toddler
TJ Donahoe (top left), Haleigh Wiese (top right), and their three children Joseph, Tenzleigh,...
“They were loving people”: Aunt remembers family members killed in home fire
Next round of Arctic air is expected to reach the Brazos Valley Wednesday morning
Another big flip from spring-like to winter arrives this week in the Brazos Valley

Latest News

Park leads Aggies into Top Five after day one of ICON Invitational
A&M baseball to host Lamar on Tuesday
The Calvert Trojans won their Bi-District playoff opener over Runge 91-36 Monday night at...
Calvert throws down against Runge in 1st round of playoffs 91-36
Normangee boys' basketball
Normangee falls to West Hardin 61-57 in the bi-district round of playoffs