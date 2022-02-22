A&M Consolidated wins baseball season opener over Oak Ridge

COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- The A&M Consolidated Tigers opened its 2022 Varsity baseball season with a 3-1 victory over Conroe Oak Ridge Monday afternoon at Tiger Field.

The Tigers were led by outstanding pitching from seniors Hunter Bond and Cullen Homeyer, while sophomore Gage Dorris earned the save as the Tigers held off a late Oak Ridge rally.

Shortstop Carson Kerbel had an RBI single to give the Tigers a 1-0 lead in the third inning, and later came around to score along with Nathan Hodge on an Oak Ridge fielding error in the same inning.

Gage Dorris added a double and Trace Meadows had two hits to pace Consol.

Oak Ridge 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 1R 5H 1E

A&M Consol 0 0 3 0 0 0 x 3R 5H 1E

Oak Ridge —- Lucas (2.0), Lopez, (1.0), Morris (2.0), Hickman (1.0) and Bennett (C)Consol — Bond (4.0), Homeyer (2.2), Dorris (0.1) and Sodolak (C)W- Bond (1-0)H - HomeyerS - Dorris (1)L - Lopez (0-1)

