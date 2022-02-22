Big changes blow into the Brazos Valley following Tuesday’s cold front

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After a mild stretch of days in the Brazos Valley, big changes arrive behind Tuesday’s cold front as winter quickly returns.

TUMBLIN’ TEMPERATURES

The front will continue pushing southward through the course of Tuesday evening, moving through and out of the southern Brazos Valley by 10 pm - 11 pm Tuesday night. Colder air continues to filter in through the overnight hours, allowing temperatures to tumble into the upper 30s / low 40s by sunrise Wednesday. Factor in a breezy north wind gusting upwards of 20 - 25 mph at times, and it will likely feel more like the upper 20s / low 30s by the morning drive.

Temperatures are slated to fall into the upper 30s / low 40s by sunrise Wednesday, feeling more like the upper 20s / low 30s. (KBTX)

Colder air will continue to spill into the Brazos Valley throughout the day, likely sending temperatures into the 30s (feeling like the 20s for most) by Wednesday afternoon.

Everybody will be cold tomorrow -- no way around that. Thermometers should span:

• North/Northwest: 32° - 35°

• Central: 35° - 37°

• East: 37° - 43°



Temperatures will be very important by late afternoon & evening as a light rain / mist / drizzle continues to fall #bcstx pic.twitter.com/7QoM9ioyhH — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) February 22, 2022

WEDNESDAY’S RAIN / FREEZING DRIZZLE CHANCE

Wednesday’s temperatures will need to be closely monitored from start to finish as light rain / mist / drizzle falls from the sky. If temperatures can fall far enough, some of that cold rain may transition to spots of freezing rain & freezing drizzle by late Wednesday afternoon and evening, especially north and west.

Cold, light rain will likely be found for most Wednesday, but we'll need to monitor areas north and west especially for spots of freezing rain / drizzle. (KBTX)

As of Tuesday evening, what falls from the sky across the Central Brazos Valley (including Bryan-College Station) is expected to mainly be in the form of liquid rain, but we’ll keep eyes on a low end chance to find that freezing rain potential seep a little farther south. Regardless, if and where we do find some of that activity from Wednesday evening and into Thursday, minimal-to-no ice impacts are expected. A few slicks spots may be found on bridges and overpasses, but the larger impacts look to stay north of the area where winter weather alerts are in place.

Larger impacts will likely be found to our north, where winter alerts have been issued. (KBTX)

The activity continues into Thursday where the rain gear will be needed once again. Rainfall totals look to measure in on the light side, with only a few tenths of an inch up for grabs with this activity. A few more rain chances are in the works Friday and Saturday along with chilly mornings followed by slightly warmer afternoons.

