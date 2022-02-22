Advertisement

Brazos County Health District says flu activity declining

Flu season
Flu season(MGN)
By Clay Falls
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Health District says flu season has reached its peak in the area.

The health district said Tuesday they’ve been seeing cases decline in recent weeks. For the week ending of Feb. 12 there were 120 cases, compared to the end of January when there were 234 cases. But, some local childcare facilities say they’ve seen a recent uptick in cases.

While it’s late in the season, the health district says it’s still not too late to get a flu shot.

“This is about the time of year that we’re going to get kind of flu’s last big stand before the numbers drop significantly. It’s expected that this time of year we’ll see our cases start to trail off,” said Mary Parrish with the Brazos County Health District.

The health district is out of flu shots for this season but says they’re available at primary care facilities or local pharmacies.

