Brazos County’s quest to bring medical examiners office to area one step closer to reality

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Conversations are moving forward on a plan to bring a medical examiner’s office to Brazos County.

Brazos County Commissioners met Tuesday to approve a retainer agreement with Allison, Bass, and Magee, LLP, an Austin Based law firm for legal services related to the development of a County Medical Examiner’s Office.

According to commissioner court documents, Brazos County wants to potentially partner with the Texas A&M University Health Science Center to form the Medical Examiner’s Office.

Based on a study from 2015, opening a facility would cost between $5 million and $14 million. Brazos County is looking to fund the facility with money received from the American Rescue Plan Act. To date, Brazos County has received half of the $44.5 million allotted from the federal government and the American Rescue Plan Act. The other half of the funds are set to be released in August 2022.

As it relates to sudden, traumatic, and otherwise suspicious deaths that occur in Brazos County those services are outsourced through an interlocal agreement with the Travis County Medical Examiners Office for a fee of $3,335 for a complete autopsy, $1,035 for an external only autopsy, and a fee of $140 per hour for court testimony.

The Travis County MEO currently serves Brazos and 45 other counties with their death-related investigations. Investigations may include an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

County leaders say a toxicology lab and medical examiner’s office is long overdue and the time to move is now. They say with 45 other counties all relying on Travis County for autopsy results it creates a backlog of cases leaving families and law enforcement waiting, sometimes for months, for answers following a death.

“I think it was 2014. We actually took a look and had a study done about a medical examiner’s office here, locally. At the time I don’t think we were ready for it. It costs a lot of money to get started and then of course there’s an annual cost,” said Brazos County Judge Duane Peters. “With ARPA funds that we’ve got available, I think it’s time that we take a second look at it. I think it will benefit not only Brazos County, but I think it’ll benefit the surrounding counties.”

Peters says there’s a possibility a MEO could serve dual purposes.

“We’ve been in discussions with A&M and with the Health Science Center and the possibility of having that medical examiner and potentially a deputy medical examiner actually teaching there at the health science center for those medical examiner-type classes,” said Peters.

Should Brazos County open a medical examiner’s office, surrounding Brazos Valley counties like Burleson, Grimes, Lee, Milam, Robertson and Washington could have a closer option for their autopsy services, creating revenue for the county.

“Whether it’s Brazos County or whether it’s any of the surrounding counties, they’re going to send their bodies that need to be autopsied to some location, and of course, there’s a fee for that depending on how detailed the autopsy needs to be,” said Peters. “Obviously, if we had a medical examiner’s office, this would be the closest place for them to send their bodies.”

