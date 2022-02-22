Bryan educator, community leader passes, leaving lasting legacy

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan educator and community leader Willie Pruitt Sr. passed away early Monday morning, according to his family.

During his life, Pruitt worked at the first Black public school in the county. Over his 30 year career, he served as Assistant Principal at Bryan High School. Pruitt also led the creation of the North Bryan Community Center and co-founded the Brazos Valley African American Museum. The museum sits across from where Washington Elementary, the school Pruitt first taught, once sat.

Shortly after the Brazos Valley African American Museum opened, the City of Bryan officially changed the street name from East 20th Street to Pruitt Street.

Those who knew him say they were greatly impacted by Pruitt’s life.

Bryan City Council member, Prentiss Madison, said he had known Pruitt since he was a child. Imagining a life without Pruitt is difficult, according to Madison.

“He meant so much to the community. He was a well respected guy throughout the whole community. It’s really a sad time here in Bryan and College Station. All of the Brazos Valley,” said Madison.

Madison said Pruitt will always be dominant with his roles in our community.

“You know to lose Mr. Pruitt, we’re losing a valuable resource here in the community. Not just for African Americans but for the community as a whole,” said Madison.

Brazos Valley African American Museum Board member, Barry Davis, said Pruitt was a dynamic character with an abundance of history to share with everyone he met.

“His love for humanity and for others, that was basically Mr. Pruitt. You know from an educator, as well as someone in the community, as well as a family man,” Davis said.

But, although gone, Madison said Pruitt’s legacy will be remembered by a community he helped build.

“A great man. A great educator. A great mentor. And a great love for his community,” Madison said.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.